Lorraine Ordinance Regulating Undomesticated Animals

(First published in the Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter November 26, 2020)

ORDINANCE NO. 255

AN ORDINANCE REGULATING UNDOMESTICATED ANIMALS IN THE CITY OF LORRAINE,

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF LORRAINE, KANSAS.

Section 1: Keeping Animals

Domesticated household pets. defined as non-poisonous and non-vicious animals and fowl which are commonly kept as household pets, including cats. dogs, hamsters, rabbits, parakeets. and comparable animals,. are allowed when kept in a safe and sanitary manner.

Other undomesticated animals may only be kept by registering and paying an annual fee pursuant to City of Lorraine guidelines. A copy of said guidelines are available at the Lorraine City Hall during regular business hlours.

Section 2. REPEAL OF PRIOR LAWS AND ORDINANCES.

All prior laws and ordinances in conflict with this Ordinance are repealed.

Section 3. PUBLICATION.

This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect after publication in the Ellsworth County Independent/Reporter, the official city newspaper.

Passed by the Council and approved by the Mayor on this - 19th- day of November, 2020.

/s/ KIMBERLY TRAVNICHEK, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ MICHAEL BOYER, City Clerk

1t 11/26