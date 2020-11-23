Zella Mary Bubar (1932-2020)

Zella Mary Bubar, 88, was born to James and Grace Bubar Oct. 12, 1932 in St. Albans, Maine. She was the youngest of eight children with siblings: Jarvis, Ruby, Garnett, Allinson, Earl, Merle, and Laurel. Zella grew up on a farm during her childhood and then moved to Pittsfield, Maine where she graduated from Maine Central High School. After graduation, Zella worked as a telephone operator and then attended Providence Bible College.

Zella married Lawrence (Larry) Correll in 1955. They had three children: Faith married to Robin Jelle reside in Ariz., Beth married to Dan Vallier reside in Ellsworth, Kan. and Mark Correll married to Wendy reside in Kentucky.

Zella was preceded in death by her husband, Larry in 2016; her parents; all of her siblings; several pre-born grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She leaves behind not only her children, their spouses, but also 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

A viewing will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Parsons Funeral Home, 307 N. Lincoln Ave., Ellsworth, Kan.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 24 at Crosspoint Church, 621 Westport Blvd., Salina, Kan. 67401 with a graveside service to follow at 3:30 p.m at the Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

The memorial service will be available online via CrosspointNow.com. (Masks and social distancing regulations will be followed for in-person gatherings.)

Memorials can be sent to the Native American Youth Ministry / ROCK Ministries, the organization Larry and Zella served under in Arizona, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.