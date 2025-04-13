Dale M. Rathbun (1932-2025)

Dale M. Rathbun, 92, passed away Friday, March 7, 2025, in Lincoln, Kan. He was born Oct. 20, 1932, in Lincoln County to Newton and Jenny (Stewart) Rathbun. Dale married Joyce E. LaShell in Lincoln on Nov. 4, 1951. He was a longtime resident of the area, where he worked at Quartzite Stone Co., drove a propane truck for Central Valley Ag (known as Coop at that time) and later helped Russ Ruby whenever he needed a tractor or wheat truck driver. He always liked to stay busy until he finally decided to hang up his hat and totally retire.

Dale was a great fisherman and took his grandchildren whenever they asked to go. He traveled to all the sports and activities of all the kids if he could get there. When he wasn’t fishing during the day with Joyce and one or two of the great-grandchildren, at night he was raccoon hunting with the Jones brothers and sometimes with his son Ron and son-in-law Jim. They always had some tall tales to tell after a night of hunting.

Dale is survived by his son Ron Rathbun (Yolanda), Lincoln; daughter Connie Kubick (Jim), Lincoln; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; three step grandchildren; seven step great-grandchildren; three step great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Joyce and five siblings.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Lincoln Cemetery.

A celebration of life reception will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the Lincoln Senior Center. Visitors are welcome to come and go.

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lincoln Senior Center or Lincoln Park Manor, c/o Hall Chapel, P.O. Box 37, Lincoln, KS 67455. Condolences can be left at hallchapel.com.