Barbara J. Knight (1933-2025)

After a long health battle with cancer, Barbara J. Knight transitioned to her final resting place on March 18, 2025, at Salina Presbyterian Manor in Salina, Kan.

Mrs. Knight was born Aug. 27, 1933, in Ellsworth, Kan., the daughter of Arthur Henry and Ruth Viola (Keesee) Jordan.

As a graduate of Ellsworth High School in 1951, she pursued her education, receiving a diploma from Brown-Mackie College in 1952. She also attended Marymount College in Salina.

She and her late husband, Ronald L. Knight, were married in 1951. They were married 40 years. He preceded her in death in August 1992.

Also preceding her in death were her mother and father; sisters Dorothy Moore and Rhea Bess Littrell; and brother Arthur E. Jordan.

Survivors include two daughters, Rlonda Knight, San Diego, Calif., and Carolyn Knight, Salina; son Kevin K. Knight (Victoria), Riverside, Mo.; sister Patricia McCabe, Salina; granddaughter Kelsey Knight, Lenexa, Kan.; grandson Jordan Knight (Cheyenne), San Angelo, Texas; great-grandchildren Laylah and Cambridge; and godchild LaQueshia Campbell, Lithia Springs, Ga.

Barbara retired as an administrative assistant to the CEO and director of Volunteer Services of St. John’s Regional Health Center after 38 years of employment. She previously worked as a radiology secretary at St. John’s Hospital and as a courts and board clerk stenographer at Camp Atterbury, Ind., in 1952.

Mrs. Knight became a member of St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church in 1954, where over the years, she served faithfully as a member of the trustee board, treasurer, chairman of the finance committee, member of the Mission Ministry, Young Adult Sunday School Class and Adult Vacation Bible School Teacher, Young Matrons Bible Study Leader and pianist for 47 years.

She served as a board member of the Smoky Hill District Board, where she was auditor/statistician for four years.

Her love for God, family, church and community was undeniable, as she spent her entire life building interactions among different groups and cultures. She was recently acknowledged as the matriarch of the KTLJ Family Reunion, for which she was one of the founders in 1988.

A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 3, at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, Salina.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 4, at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, Salina. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery, Salina.

The family requests donations to St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church Music, Art, Drama and Dance (MADD) Camp in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio St., Salina, KS 67401.

To send online condolences to the family, visit the funeral home website at www.carlsonfh.net, or on the Facebook page.