Trevin John Behnke (2003-2025)

Trevin John Behnke, 21, passed away March 25, 2025, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kan. He was a sweet, caring little boy, born on Sept. 23, 2003, at the Rice County District Hospital, Lyons, Kan., to Christopher Behnke and Christle Estabrook. At the age of 1 1/2, he and his brother, Colin, began living with their grandparents, Robert and Carolyn Behnke.

Trevin was a very caring boy from early on. He was always looking out for his brother, Colin. He loved living on the farm in the open country. He joined Quivira Wildcats 4-H Club. In junior high school, he began playing the baritone in band. He went to summer camp at Fort Hays State University for two years. Following tryouts, the second year he received third chair in the camp band. At 15 years old, he made the choice to become an organ donor. He enjoyed working with his dad and brother, Brennan, and spending time with his brothers.

Trevin is survived by his parents, Christopher Behnke, Kanopolis, Kan., and Christle Estabrook, McPherson, Kan.; brothers Colin Behnke, Great Bend, Kan.; Brennan Behnke, Great Bend, Kan.; and James Behnke, Kanopolis, Kan.; sisters Ava Winters Winfield, Kan.; and Summer Estabrook, McPherson, Kan.; grandparents Robert and Carolyn Behnke, Bushton, Kan.; Johnny Estabrook, Hutchinson, Kan.; and Sandra Estabrook, Raymond, Kan.; great-grandmother Joyce Estabrook, Buhler, Kan.; and two nieces and a nephew.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at the First United Methodist Church, Bushton, with Pastor Diana Webster and Pastor Steve Gray officiating. A private family burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be given to Midwest

Transplant or the First United Methodist Church, Bushton (for the basement floor project), in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.