Devon Lee Modrow (1998-2025)

Devon Lee Modrow, 26, of Independence, Mo., passed away on March 23, 2025, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Mo. He was born on March 30, 1998, in Salina, Kan.

Devon is survived by his mother Shawna Davies, Junction City, Kan.; father Mathew Davies, Killeen, Texas; grandfather Richard Modrow; grandmother Darlene Deiser; brothers Isaac Davies, Tacoma Wash., and Andre Modrow, Junction City, Kan.; sister Nakeisha Davies, Lemoore, Calif.; aunt Melissa Kraatz; uncle Roger Kraatz; and cousins Sierra Jonas, Hoisington, Kan., and Camron Kraatz.

Devon was a free-spirited and remarkable young man. He lived life to the fullest and never shied away from any adventure or new experiences. He knew with impeccable accuracy the who, what, when, where and why of his life, and he lived his life exactly how he wanted to. Devon made every conscious effort to accomplish every goal he had and he fulfilled every dream he desired.

He loved to listen to music, collect ancient stuff, fishing, camping, cooking and reading. He loved animals, especially dogs and cats, and in particular, Kayo, his dog (his baby). Devon loved fashion, taking pictures and he put a lot of emphasis on his appearance. Devon had a loving heart and would go out of his way to help others and he will truly be missed.

The family has chosen cremation and no service is planned.

A celebration of life event will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 26 2025, at the Ellsworth VFW, 1006 W. 12th St., Ellsworth, KS 67439.

Condolences can be send to daviesshawna1980@gmail.com and dejumo19802001@gmail.com.