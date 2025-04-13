Alice Jean Kaufman (1947-2025)

Alice Jean Kaufman, 95, passed away March 31, 2025. She was born on Dec. 23, 1929, in Wilson, Kan., to Henry and Anna (Steinle) Major. She graduated from Dorrance High School in 1947. She attended Kansas State University earning a degree in childhood development, and later taught home economics at Dorrance High School. Alice Jean married Francis Kaufman in 1950. She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Wilson and was active in the women’s bible and quilting groups. She loved to travel, knit and quilt.

Alice Jean is survived by her three children, Roger Kaufman (Patty), New Braunfels, Texas; Teresa Hart (Barry), Bonner Springs, Kan.; and Russell Kaufman, Wichita, Kan.; six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Francis, her parents and her two sisters.

A celebration of Alice Jean’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 4, 2025, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wilson. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church and continue until service time. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Wilson Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, Kan. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Wilson, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.