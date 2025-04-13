Denny E. Helvey (1933-2025)

Denny E. Helvey, 92, of Salina, Kan., formerly of Ellsworth, Kan., and Hunter, Kan., passed away on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Denny was the only child, born to Jack and Vergie Helvey in Victor, Kan., on March 20, 1933. He attended and graduated from Beloit High School, with his high school sweetheart, Connie Wagner. Denny and Connie were united in marriage on June 3, 1951, and would have celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary this year. Their union was blessed with three children, Danee, Debra and David.

Denny served with the Army National Guard and was active in the community, serving on the USD 327 Ellsworth School Board, a director at Citizens State Bank, Ellsworth, as well as a former deacon at the Ellsworth Presbyterian Church. Denny is a member of First Church of the Nazarene, Salina.

Denny was a lifelong farmer and rancher. He loved agriculture and had a feel for the land and always led by example to his kids in 4-H and FFA. Denny had a very strong work ethic that was instilled in him by his dad from a young age. He farmed well into his 80s, and only quit when his health no longer allowed, riding his last round in the combine during milo harvest with his son Danee.

Denny and Connie loved watching their children and grandchildren grow up participating in various sports, cheerleading, gymnastics and dance. Denny enjoyed boating and skiing after long days in the field, as well as fishing, hunting, bowling and golfing with his family and friends. He sat on many fishing banks throughout the years with his youngest son David and grandpa Floyd Wagner.

Denny and Connie loved to travel and enjoyed being snowbirds. They also enjoyed dancing. They danced across Texas and Arizona, meeting old friends and new.

Denny’s last days were spent happily together with Connie, holding her hand until the end. He enjoyed and appreciated all the staff and employees at Cedarhurst of Salina and Interim Home Health.

Survivors include his wife Connie Helvey, Salina; children Danee Helvey (Travis Brinck) Ellsworth; and Debra Cunningham, Salina; grandchildren Kelvi Cunningham, Manhattan; and Dylan Helvey (Brooke); great-grandchildren Brenna and Body, Ellsworth; Jackson Helvey (Alycia), Salina; Joshua Helvey (fiancé Emily); and Joseph Helvey; Christina Helvey (Chance); and great-grandchildren Zahra, Zenia and Zealand, all of Ellsworth.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents, his youngest son David Helvey and granddaughter-in-law Blair Helvey.

A private family interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Beloit, Kan., with details of a tribute service to be planned at a later date.