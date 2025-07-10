Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Forest Dean “Frosty” Johnston (1938-2025)
Next article
Linda Marie Weber (1943-2025)
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Daniel A. Stroede (1980-2025)

Posted in:
Obituaries

Daniel A. Stroede, 45, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2025, in McPherson, Kan. He was born Jan. 20, 1980, in Ellsworth, Kan., to Marc and Wendy (Burwell) Stroede. Daniel is survived by his parents; children Makenzie, Noah, Dresden and Emma; significant other Brooklyn; brother Jacob Stroede (Jamaica); sister Meghann Bunch (Joel); maternal grandmother Patricia Burwell; along with a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Harvest Bible Church, Ellsworth. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorial contributions for Daniel can be made to Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.

 

Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter © 2025