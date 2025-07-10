Daniel A. Stroede (1980-2025)

Daniel A. Stroede, 45, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2025, in McPherson, Kan. He was born Jan. 20, 1980, in Ellsworth, Kan., to Marc and Wendy (Burwell) Stroede. Daniel is survived by his parents; children Makenzie, Noah, Dresden and Emma; significant other Brooklyn; brother Jacob Stroede (Jamaica); sister Meghann Bunch (Joel); maternal grandmother Patricia Burwell; along with a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Harvest Bible Church, Ellsworth. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorial contributions for Daniel can be made to Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.