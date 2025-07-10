Linda Marie Weber (1943-2025)

Linda Marie Weber, a devoted educator, musician and lifelong learner, passed away on June 1, 2025, at her home in Wilson, Kan., at the age of 81. She was born on Sept. 16, 1943, to Frank George and Marie Josephine (Janda) Vopat in Ellsworth, Kan.

Linda grew up on a family farm outside of Wilson, where she developed a strong work ethic and deep appreciation for rural life. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1961 and went on to earn her Master’s Degree in computer science from the University of Rolla, Mo. —a remarkable achievement and testament to her passion for education and technology.

Linda dedicated much of her life to teaching mathematics, inspiring students at Wilson High School, Fort Hays State University and Barton County Community College with her knowledge and patience. Her legacy lives on in the countless young minds she helped shape.

A woman of many talents and quiet grace, Linda shared her musical gifts for many years as the organist and pianist at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Her music brought comfort, joy and reverence to countless services and celebrations.

Beyond her professional and musical contributions, Linda enjoyed a life filled with simple pleasures and creative pursuits. She found joy in gardening, caring for horses, farming and sewing clothing for children. She was also a strong advocate for healthy eating and wellness, often ahead of her time in her values.

Linda will be remembered for her gentle spirit, her dedication to education and faith and the love she showed to her family and community.

Linda is survived by children Cyria (Jason) Green, Fort Worth, Texas; Angela (Fred) Nawrocki, Aledo, Texas; Jennifer Bowers, Aquilla, Texas; Bettina (Kelly) Withers, Wilson; Katherine (Patrick) Stewart, Bellevue, Texas; and Frank Weber, Dubuque, Kan.; brother Frank E. (Barbie) Vopat, Wichita, Kan.; sister Jody (Martin) Thomas, Terre Haute, Ind.; 15 grandchildren, Stephanie, Cody, Samuel, Ethan, Lucas, Natalie, Niklas, Jack, Ginger, Joe, Brett, Hazel, Brooke, Margaret and Emma; and great-grandson Henry.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Danette Gaitros and brother Jerry Vopat.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 6, 2025, from 6-8 p.m., with a Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Plumer-Overlease Funeral, Wilson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wilson. Burial will follow at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and may be sent to Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, P.O. Box 533, Wilson, KS 67490.

Online condolences may be sent to plumeroverlease.com.