Connie Jean (Anschutz) Dickinson (1957-2025)

Connie Jean (Anschutz) Dickinson, 67, passed away Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Hutchinson, Kan. She was born Dec. 22, 1957, in Ellsworth, Kan., to Dale and Mabel (Choitz) Anschutz. Connie married Will E. Dickinson, Jr. in Ellsworth on Nov. 7, 1981, and their union was soon after blessed with a daughter, Tiffany. Connie was a beautician for over 39 years and worked at the hospital as a dietician. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ellsworth, and very active in the church, serving as a mid-week and Sunday school teacher, youth sponsor for eight years and other areas as needed.

Connie is survived by her daughter Tiffany K. Harders (Daniel), Holyrood, Kan.; siblings Lois Wenz (Gilbert), Holyrood; Alan Anschutz (Kim), Bella Vista, Ark.; and Gale Anschutz (Lisa), Rose Hill, Kan.; as well as five nieces, one nephew and 10 great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Dale and Mabel and her husband of 39 years, Will. Connie was a strong Christian woman and it showed through in her many walks in life.

Visitation is from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family present from 6-8 p.m.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 3, 2025, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ellsworth, with burial following at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or to the family, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.