Jeremiah Paul Gray Wells (1982-2025)

Jeremiah Paul Gray Wells, 43, left this world on June 23, 2025. He was born Jan. 26, 1982, in Tulsa, Okla. Jeremiah was a graduate of Ellsworth High School, Class of 2001. After high school he attended Barton County Community College and worked at Ellsworth Correctional Facility. He farmed alongside his grandpa and worked cattle for many years.

Jeremiah is survived by his mother, Denise Brock (Richard), Carlton, Kan.; sisters Amanda Samland (Peter), Denver, Colo.; and Melissa Williams (Keith), Salina, Kan.; three nieces, one nephew and grandmother Donna Mehl. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Wayne Mehl and his uncle Daryl Mehl.

His smile and sense of humor will be deeply missed.

Cremation was chosen and no services will be held. The family kindly requests no flowers or donations at this time.