Lawanda Mae (Durr) Frees (1931-2025)

Lawanda Mae (Durr) Frees, 94, passed away June 30, 2025, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, Kan. She was born May 20, 1931, to Leonard and Leona (Schroeder) Durr, in Ellsworth County on the family farm near Holyrood, Kan.

Lawanda was baptized June 14, 1931, and confirmed March 25, 1945, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Holyrood. She graduated from Holyrood High School in 1949 and married Howard Frees on Aug. 20, 1950, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Holyrood. Lawanda considered herself a homemaker, but she was so much more. For 43 years, she worked alongside her husband on the farm.

In 1993, they retired from farming and moved to Hutchinson. Lawanda became active in Lysle Rishel Post #68 American Legion Auxiliary, RSVP, Elmdale Senior Center, Delos V. Smith Senior Center and the State Fair Promenaders Square Dance Club. In addition, Lawanda was an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Hutchinson, helping with funeral dinners and the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

Lawanda is survived by her two sons Lyle Frees (Joyce), Ellsworth, and Loren Frees (Tina), Hutchinson; eight grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 66 years, Howard; son Larry Frees; brothers Dale Durr and Don Durr; and grandsons-in-law Jason Tripp and Drew Ekart.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 E. 12th Ave., Hutchinson. Private family inurnment will take place in St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery, Holyrood.

Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, July 7, 2025, to Friday, July 11, 2025, at Elliott Mortuary. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

Memorials are suggested to St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main St., Hutchinson, KS 67501.