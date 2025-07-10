Kristy Ann Foster (Pickett) (1980-2025

Kristy Ann Foster (Pickett), 45, passed away on July 1, 2025, in Wichita, Kan., surrounded by her family.

Kristy was born on May 20, 1980, to Thomas and Linda Pickett. She was the youngest of their three girls. She attended Ellsworth High School and graduated in 1999 and went on to earn her associate’s degree in business administration.

On Sept. 16, 2006, Kristy married Nathan Foster and they had two beautiful children together, Jacob Thomas and Katelyn Ann Foster.

Kristy had lived and worked in Salina, Kan., for many years before moving to Park City, Kan. Her last employment was with Southeast of Saline as a food service director. She then became a full-time stay-at-home mom.

Kristy was a devoted mother and member of the First United Methodist Church. Her favorite pastime was cheering on her kids at their sporting events and spending time with her family.

Kristy is survived by her husband Nathan and children Jacob and Katelyn; mother Linda Pickett; grandmother Vivian Cranston; sisters Tammy Pickett (Jerry) and Amy Hubnik (Pat); in-laws Jim and Darlene Foster; brothers-in-law Jeremy (Tara) and Paul (Kary) Foster and six nieces and three nephews.

Kristy was proceeded in death by her grandparents Thomas and Beatrice Pickett and Donald Cranston and her father Thomas Pickett Jr.

A memorial will be held for her at the First United Methodist Church at 122 N. 8th St., Salina, at 11 a.m. on July 19, 2025.

Donations can be made in her honor to Ryan’s Mortuary, Salina, for Jacob and Katelyn’s education fund.