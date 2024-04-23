Darlene L. Sheldon (1939-2024)

Longtime Homer, Alaska, resident Darlene L. Sheldon, 84, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2024, at South Peninsula Hospital, Homer.

Services will be held at the Homer American Legion with the time and date to be announced.

Darlene was born May 4, 1939, in Ellsworth, Kan. She grew up and received her education there, graduating from Ellsworth High School. She also took two years of nursing training at Asbury Hospital, Salina, Kan.

Darlene moved to Homer in 1959. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 16, where she was also an honorary life member.

She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, embroidery and cross-stitch.

Her family wrote, “Darlene was a loving and giving person to all family, friends, neighbors and the community. She didn’t always say yes to them, but she spoiled her grandkids and great-grandkids rotten.”

She was preceded in death by her parents John and Merne Kottman; sons Kevin and Allen Sheldon; and a brother, Lloyd Kottman.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Bill Sheldon, Homer; daughters Sandy Sheldon, North Bend, Wash., and Laura McLaughlin, Belleville, Ill.; grandchildren Shauna Trygstad, Wasilla, Alaska; Crystal Sheldon, Anchorage, Alaska; John Sheldon, Homer; Cassie Brooks, Anchorage; Seth Robbins, Kent, Wash., Tybee and Kayla McLaughlin, Chicago, Ill.; and Alsea McLaughlin, Belleville, Ill.; daughter-in-law Laura Cheney, Homer; step-grandchildren Riley Merritt and Kristin Shover, Homer; Jenny Smith, North Pole, Alaska; and Russ Merritt, Anchor Point, Alaska; and 18 great-grandchildren.

The family prefers memorial donation be sent to American Legion Auxiliary Post 16, 2410 East End Rd., Homer, AK 99603.

Arrangements by Peninsula Memorial Chapel.