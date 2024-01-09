Darrell John Kozisek (1933-2023)

Darrell John Kozisek, 90, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Nov. 24, 2023. He was born in Holyrood, Kan., on March 23, 1933, to the late James and LaVerna Kozisek. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, which prepared him for a job as lead mechanic at Delta Air Lines from 1959-1989. He also enjoyed his rental properties and junking around.

John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Martha Kozisek; sons John (Cynthia) Kozisek and Charles (Becky) Kozisek; daughter Angela (Kingsley) Poon; and brother Don Kozisek.