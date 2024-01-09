Alice Claassen (1932-2024)

Alice Claassen, age 91, peacefully passed away at her Bethany Home residence in Lindsborg, Kan., on Jan. 4, 2024.

Alice was born in Hillsboro, Kan., on Feb. 19, 1932, to Carl and Katherine (Doell) Stelting. She attended schools in Abilene and Hillsboro, Kan., and a year at Prairie Bible Institute, Three Hills,

Alberta, Canada. She graduated from Hillsboro High School. She was married to Abe Claassen in 1950. Together they had three sons.

Alice is survived by her brother Gordon (Charlene) Stelting, Surprise, Ariz.; sons Steve (Nancy), Wichita, Kan., Stan, Florissant, Colo., and Rodney (Sondra), Lincoln, Kan.; grandchildren Brandon (Jaleen), Daryl and Christopher Claassen, Preston (Claire) Mossman, Michael Howe, Danielle Rohr and Kassie (Greg) Bieker; and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at Ridgepoint Church, 8000 W. 21st St. North, Wichita, Kan., preceeded by a private burial at Maize Park Cemetery, Maize, Kan.

Services in care of Downing & Lahey West Mortuary.