David M. Koralek (1942-2026)

David M. Koralek, Sr., 83, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at his home in Ellsworth, Kan. He was born Nov. 17, 1942, in Ellsworth to Ben and Lillian (Choitz) Koralek. David enlisted in the United States Army at semester of his senior year of high school and continued to serve in the National Guard and Army Reserve for many years after his active duty service. He married Marjorie Bohl on Nov. 20, 1962, in Salina, Kan. David was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth, where he was a farmer and owned a mechanic shop. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and a lifetime member of the Ellsworth American Legion Post 174, where he held many offices, including Post Commander.

David is survived by his wife Marge Koralek, Ellsworth; son David Koralek, Jr. (Brenda), Ellsworth; daughter Tammy Kruse (Dan), Ellsworth; grandchildren Lacy Minear (Cory), Ben Kruse (Morgan), Caleb Kruse (Cortni), Rachael Kruse, Kaitlyn Brickei (Dillon), Ella Roediger (TJ) and David Koralek III (Carrie); 12 great-grandchildren; brother Chant Koralek, Kanopolis, Kan.; and sister Lonnie Soukup (Donald), Ellsworth. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Charles Stowell and Tim Null.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2026, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family present to greet visitors from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2026, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, with burial following in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth Group or Ellsworth American Legion Post 174, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.