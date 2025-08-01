David W. Siemsen (1967-2025)

David W. Siemsen, 57, passed away Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Salina, Kan. He was born Aug. 10, 1967, in Ellsworth, Kan., to Helmer and Verona (Peterman) Siemsen. He was a graduate of Ellsworth High School in 1985. David married Carmen Perez in Ellsworth on July 9, 1988.

David was a die-hard Chiefs and Royals fan, having gone to many games. He was also a very good bowler, bowling at least one perfect game and winning many awards. He loved fishing and coyote hunting with his friend, Jeff. He made many friends through the years. He will be sorely missed.

David is survived by his sons Joshua Siemsen, Tescott, Kan.; and Christian Siemsen, Chicago, Ill.; former wife Carmen Siemsen, Tescott; sisters May Anderson, McPherson, Kan.; Linda Webber (Ryan), Ellsworth; and Sandy McCoy; Mulvane, Kan.; and sister-in-law Susan Siemsen, Godley, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Wayne Siemsen.

Cremation was chosen and no public services are planned at this time.

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family to assist with expenses c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.