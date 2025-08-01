Beverly Jean Stroede (1954–2025)

Beverly Jean Stroede of Kanopolis, Kan., passed away peacefully July 3, 2025, in Overland Park, Kan., at the age of 71. Beverly was born on March 27, 1954, in Ellsworth, Kan., to Virginia (Forrest) and Jack D. Avis.

Beverly graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1972. She married Micheal Stroede in Ellsworth on Aug. 13, 1973. They lived in and near Kanopolis for most of their marriage, moving from town, to the country and back to town. They raised two children, Claire and John.

Beverly worked briefly for the Census Bureau and was otherwise a dedicated homemaker with many talents, hobbies and interests. She was an expert seamstress and an avid reader. She loved construction and home improvement projects. She had a great appreciation for art and architecture. She enjoyed watching movies and building Lego kits. She collected vintage Barbie dolls and had an extensive knowledge of trivia. She tended the flower garden in the Kanopolis City Park for many years and helped decorate the Kanopolis main street for the holidays. She once received the Kanopolis

Volunteer of the Year award. She adored her grandchildren and her family cats.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and sister Linda Kornegay. She is survived by her husband Micheal, Kanopolis; children Dr. Claire Stroede, Overland Park; and John Stroede (Christine), Kansas City, Kan.; grandchildren Christopher, Aubrey and Andrew Stroede, all of Kansas City, Kan.; sisters Deana Ostrom (Cliff), Ellsworth; and Nancy Kelley, Kansas City, Mo.; brother-in-law Linwood Kornegay, Castle Hayne, N.C.; and many extended family members.

A private interment will be held at the Buckeye Cemetery. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.