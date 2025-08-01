Dwight A. Fruechting (1935-2025)

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dwight A. Fruechting, 89, of Clarksville, Tenn., at his home, surrounded by family on July 19, 2025, following a long battle with vascular dementia. Dwight left behind his spouse of 68 years, Donna (Williams) Fruechting; two daughters, Pamela Weeks (Dave) and Denise Sandifar (Kersten); four grandchildren, Jennifer Weeks (Orlando Martin), Jeff Weeks (Randa), Chris Sandifar (Bri) and Matt Sandifar; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Dwight was born on Oct. 18, 1935, to J.L. and Ada Fruechting in Marion, Kan. In addition to his twin brother, Duane, he had two older brothers, Don and Jim, all who predeceased him.

Dwight was a family man with a strong faith in God — he taught Sunday School and sang in the choir nearly all of his adult life. He was often called to fill the pulpit as a lay minister, where he inspired the congregation to serve with a full heart. Dwight was a gregarious individual who never met a stranger and always had a ready smile. He was an educator and coach until his daughters graduated high school, when he transitioned to a consulting position. He later became a car salesman — the most honest one ever!

His most important job, however, was as a husband and father — roles he took very seriously. Dwight wasn’t a girl dad, he was just our dad, and he showed this love through his favorite phrases, “Rub a little dirt on it” and “It will feel better when it quits hurting.”

Dwight’s love for flowers, plants and trees was cultivated by growing up on a working farm that also had a full nursery and honey bees. He worked tirelessly, landscaping his properties and making the family outdoor areas vibrant and full of color. He established an area in his yard dedicated to ailing plants and flowers that he lovingly nursed back to life, which he dubbed “Resurrection Corner.”

A small memorial service for family and close friends will be held to honor and celebrate the life of Dwight A. Fruechting. The family asks that contributions, in lieu of flowers, be made to a gofundme account, https://gofund.me/fdc9cd14, to convert Dwight’s beloved “Resurrection Corner” into a “Memorial Garden.”