Judith “Judy” Ann Brown Gebhardt (1942-2025)

Judith “Judy” Ann Brown Gebhardt, 81, of Kanopolis, Kan., passed away July 27, 2025, in Salina, Kan. She was born Sept. 21, 1943, in Wichita, Kan., to James K. Brown and Clara A. (Rogers) Brown. Judy grew up in Wichita, graduating from Wichita East High School in 1961 and Emporia State University in January 1965. In 1964, she married Gerry Gebhardt. They lived in Emporia and Osage City, where Judy taught in the USD 420 Osage City School District. They moved to Kanopolis in August 1966. Judy taught in Kanopolis and Ellsworth USD 327 for 38 years, retired in 2004, then went back to the classroom for the 2006-2007 school year.

Judy was a member of the Ellsworth Methodist Church, a former member of the Kanopolis Sunflower Civic Club, the Ellsworth Senior Center Board, the Kanopolis Public Library Board, the Smoky Hills Community Foundation Board and she was an Ellsworth County representative for the Heartland Head Start Program.

Judy is survived by her daughter Ginger (Dale) Wooten, Salina; son Mitch (Angie), Gypsum, Kan.; sister Kay, Las Vegas, N.V.; brother Mike (Marie), Dallas, Texas; two granddaughters, Tiffany (Terrence) Lowe and Katie (Michael) See; five grandsons, Shay (Lindy) Wooten, Jaxson Gebhardt, Luke Gebhardt, Jacob Gebhardt and Grady Gebhardt; and eight great-grandchildren. Judy was preceded in death by her husband Gerry; parents J.K. and Clara Brown; and brother James.

Visitation will be at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, from 4-8 p.m. A private family burial will be held on the morning of Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, at Kanopolis Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. at the Ellsworth Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kanopolis Sunflower Civic Club or to the Ellsworth Methodist Church in care of Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.