Dean Ray Panzer (1930-2020)

Dean Ray Panzer, 89, was called home by his heavenly Father on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Lincoln, Kan. He was born Oct. 14, 1930, in Lincoln County to Herman and May (Bohling) Panzer.

Left to celebrate Dean’s life are his daughters, MeriLynn McBride (Rick) of Lincoln, Kimberly Garrett (Mike) of Hutchinson, Kan., Tamara Yaple (Don Lamb) of Salina, Lori Frederking (Thomas) of Plainville, Kan., Teresa Berthelson (Bob) of Lincoln, and Kristi Whitney (Michael) of Olathe, Kan.; son, Michael Panzer (Jennifer) of Abilene, Kan.; 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Barbara Roberts-Turnbull of Shawnee, Kan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Delores; infant daughter, Kelli; and brother, Keith Panzer.

Dean served in the U.S. Navy as an Aircraft Mechanic aboard the USS Valley Forge from 1950 to 1954. After serving in the Navy, Dean returned to Lincoln where he became a lifelong farmer. Dean was a lifetime member of the Lincoln VFW Post 7928. He actively served in the Vesper Men’s Club, the Lincoln County 4 H, and the St Patrick’s Catholic Church of Lincoln.

Dean enjoyed playing cards, hunting, K-State Football, and family.

Visitation is from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, with a rosary service at 6 p.m. and family present from 5-6 p.m. at Parsons Funeral Home — Hall Chapel, Lincoln.

Funeral mass is at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial following in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Lincoln.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lincoln County 4-H, St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, or Lincoln VFW Post 7928, in care of Parsons Funeral Home — Hall Chapel, 111 E. Elm St., Lincoln, Kan. 67455.

Condolences may be left at postrockfs.com