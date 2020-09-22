Gary Allen Richardson (1940-2020)

Gary Allen Richardson of Belleville, Kan., formerly of Hebron and the son of Harley and Dorothy (Shackelford) Richardson was born Oct. 6, 1940 in Hebron, Neb. He departed this life at his home in Belleville, Kan. at the age of 79 years.

Gary grew up in Hebron attending school and graduating from Hebron High School with the class of 1959.

Printing was Gary’s main agenda, working for Tom Long at the Hebron Journal before starting his own business, Gary’s Printing. He printed whatever you needed and every month did the school calendar. He continued working even after they moved to an acreage outside of town. He was still printing for people just before the couple moved to Belleville, Kan. in 2017 to be closer to his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren.

Gary was a former member of the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department. In his younger years, he was a bull-rider. He so enjoyed watching rodeos and bull-riding events on television.

When the couple moved onto the acreage outside of Hebron, Gary spent time buying and selling cattle and baling hay for himself and neighbors, these were Gary’s hobbies.

Gary was also a rural mail carrier for many years, delivering mail in the country. Gary enjoyed his job always meeting new people and making new friends.

Spending time with his family, attending the kid’s, and later on the grandchildren’s activities and sporting events was very important to him, trying never to miss what the family was doing.

He is preceded in death by his parents; infant son Michael; father-in-law William Stroede; brother Gene Richardson; brothers-in-law Roger Baldwin and Gary Friend.

He is survived by his wife Karen of Belleville; son Casey of Corpus Christi, Texas; daughter Jodell Callaway and husband Brian of Belleville, Kan.; mother-in-law LaVerna Stroede of Kanopolis, Kan.;, brothers Robert Richardson and wife Shirley of Brighton, Colo., Don Richardson and wife Donna of Belleville, Kan., John Richardson and wife Sondra of Belleville, Kan., William (Clem) Richardson and wife Kay of North Platte, Neb.; two sisters; Carolyn Baldwin of Adel, Iowa and Janet Friend of Sioux City, Iowa; sisters-in-law Grace Richardson of Belleville, Kan., Linda Brenn and husband Bill of Deshler, Neb., and Peggy Kempke and husband Danny of Kanopolis, Kan.; grandchildren Cole Callaway and wife Liz, Caden Callaway, and Clint Callaway, all of Belleville, Kan., Karisa Richardson and special friend Billy Morrison of North Platte, Neb., Charlene DePriest and husband Adam of North Platte, Neb., and Jay Richardson of Omaha, Neb.; seven great-grandchildren, Cooper, Cohen, Parker, Claire, Emma, Trenton, Dawson, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Following Gary’s wishes he was cremated and no visitation. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.krollfh.com.

Cards can be mailed to Karen Richardson 1619 24th St. Belleville, Kan. 66935.

Gary would like memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Kroll Funeral Home of Hebron, Neb. is in charge of arrangements.