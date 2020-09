Wayne Fredrick Siemsen, 62, passed away March 30, 2020 in Godley, Texas. He was born Sept. 27, 1957 to Helmer and Verona (Peterman) Siemsen.

Graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Fund at www.woundedwarrior.com.

Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com