Delbert Siemsen (1937-2021)

Delbert Siemsen, 84, Chico, Calif., passed away July 4, 2021 in Chico.He was born June 14, 1937 in Holyrood, Kan. to Albert and Nellie (Finke) Siemsen.

After studying at the University of Kansas and serving in the U.S. Army where he attained the rank of Sergeant in two years, Del received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wichita (the predecessor to Wichita State University) in 1963. After graduating, he moved to Milwaukee, Wis. where he worked as a computer programmer for AO Smith Corporation.

He married Margaret Gould July 1, 1967 in Saratoga, Wyo. Shortly after they married, he and Margaret moved to California, spending time in Sunnyvale and Santa Clara before moving to Oroville and finally to Durham where they resided for over 40 years. Two significant events marked the Bay Area years. The first was the birth of their daughter, Shannon (1971) and the second was Del earning a law degree from Santa Clara University School of Law. The move to Oroville was prompted by a job offer from the County Counsel’s Office for Butte County. Del served several years as Assistant County Counsel and one term as County Counsel before moving on to private practice.

But Del discovered his true calling was farming. Over the years, he and Margaret farmed two orchards and were early adopters of the Chandler variety of walnuts. Del devoted increasing time to the orchards, beginning with evenings and weekends and eventually farming full-time, doing nearly all of the work himself.

Surviving Del are his wife, Margaret; daughter, Shannon Cross (Robert) of Short Hills, N.J.; two grandchildren, Tyler and Sidney of Short Hills, N.J.; two brothers, Donald (Carol) and Harold (Patsy) Siemsen of Holyrood, Kan., and his sister, Marilyn Smith (Dennis) of Colorado Springs, Colo.

He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Albert and Gerald; and an infant son.

A memorial service was July 9 at Chico, Calif. Interment will be at a later date at Durham, Calif.

Brusie Funeral Home, Chico, Calif. was in charge of arrangements.