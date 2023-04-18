Della Fern Ranker (1929-2023)

Della Fern Ranker, 93, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Salina, Kan. She was born Nov. 29, 1929, in Ellsworth County, Kan., to William Wachs Sr. and Minnie (Haase) Wachs. Della was a graduate of Ellsworth High School. She married Dorsey “Duke” Ranker in Ellsworth Oct. 9, 1950. She was a bookkeeper at IGA, the weed department and for Duke’s trash service. Della was very active in the Ellsworth VFW Auxiliary and the Immanuel Lutheran Church LWML. She also served as a Cub Scout den mother.

Della is survived by her daughter Linda Jackson (Jack) of Jackson, N.J.; sons Virgil Ranker (Connie), Dwayne Ranker (Geri) and Eugene Ranker all of Ellsworth; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; sisters Alice Bednasek of Holyrood, Kan. and Nancy Wachs of Ellsworth; and brother Bill Wachs Jr. of Ellsworth.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Sr. and Minnie Wachs; husband Dorsey “Duke” Ranker; sister Mona Peterman; and brothers-in-law, Clarence Peterman and Vernon Bednasek.

Visitation is from 1-8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Parsons Funeral Home. Family will be present from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service is at 10 a.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ellsworth, with burial following at Ellsworth Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ellsworth VFW Post 6485 Auxiliary or Immanuel Lutheran Church LWML, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.