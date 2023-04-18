Karl “Buck” Ploutz (1946-2023)

Karl “Buck” Ploutz, 76, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Ellsworth, Kan. He was born Sept. 6, 1946, in Ellsworth to Carl and Alice (Bray) Ploutz. Karl served in the United States Air Force with tours in Vietnam. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 174.

Karl married Gloria Janzen in Lorraine, Kan., May 22, 1971. He was a retired school custodian, farmer and rancher and worked for Chuck Andrews on his ranch. Beyond his associations and accomplishments, Karl was known for his sense of humor and jokes.

Karl is survived by his son Shawn Ploutz (Kendra) of Kanopolis; daughter Jill Jeremenko of Alexandria, Va.; son Brian Ploutz (Erin) of Wichita, Kan.; grandchildren Blake Ploutz, Damon Jeremenko, Tori Ploutz and Tristi Ploutz; sisters Anita Schwerdtfeger and Linnea Beebe (Kent); and sister-in-law Jean Jones.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Gloria; grandson Dalton Ploutz; brothers Ken and Bob Ploutz; and sister Janell Harris.

Visitation is from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Family will be present from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Ellsworth First Presbyterian Church with military honors following at Kanopolis Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Kanopolis Fire Department or Ellsworth American Legion Post 174, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.