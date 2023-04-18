Joyce Kay Larsen (1953-2023)

Joyce Kay Larsen, 69, passed away March 6, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Home in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born May 3, 1953, in Plainville, Kan., to Lavonn and Darlene Larsen.

Joyce was a lifelong road construction worker, traveling all over the state of Kansas. When she wasn’t working, you could find her at one of her many fishing holes. She loved to fish. Joyce also enjoyed her scratch-off tickets, crossword puzzles and casino slots on her tablet. Her favorite past time was spending time with family.

Joyce is survived by her brother Chris Larsen of Kanopolis, nephew Logan Larsen of Ellsworth, niece Danielle Dittman (Josh), great-nephew Haden Miller, great-niece Skylyn Dittman and great-nephew Sylas Dittman, all of Ellsworth.

Joyce was preceded in death by her sons Timothy and Jason Klaus, her parents, sister Elizabeth Ploutz and brother Jimmy Larsen.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Good Samaritan Home for the care and compassion they have given during this difficult time.

A private memorial service will take place at a later date. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.