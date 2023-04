Renuka Devadason passed away March 9, 2023. A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Ellsworth First Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions can be made to Ellsworth First Presbyterian Church, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 37, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.