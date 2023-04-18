Lois Lane Fager Applequist (1941-2022)

Lois Lane Fager Applequist died Oct. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev., from Alzheimer’s and dementia. Born to Elfrieda (Bisterfeldt) and Merle Fager on Dec. 5, 1941, in Hays, Kan., Lois grew up in Ellsworth, Kan.

Lois graduated from Ellsworth High School and eventually would have homes in Kansas, California, Florida, the Philippine Islands and Las Vegas. She met her first husband, Hans Pankau, in Salina. The two had two children, Wendy Kala Dupoy and Hans Joseph Pankau.

Whip-smart and the most caring friend imaginable, she entertained us with original poetry and loved travel, particularly her trip to Alaska with Wendy in 2014 and a cross-country camping trip with her son, sister, nephew and niece in the 80s that netted decades of laughter and stories. She’d do anything to help a friend, offer refuge to a stranger or generously gift items that you admired in her home.

Lois collected angel figurines and her favorite flowers were daisies. Like most of our family, Lois was a voracious reader up to her final days, interested in all subject matter from history to a good ol’ Harlequin romances.

Animals were always important companions in her life. There was Pookie the poodle, a couple of collies named Lassie, Snooks the cat and Fido the Pomeranian — even among all the bottle-fed babies, a lamb, “Miss Talley.”

Her strength in character was well-matched to the physical strength we saw in her, from watching her stack hay bales or handle livestock. This farmer’s wife, a 30-year Schwan’s (Tony’s) bakery retiree and mother of two is deeply missed by our family.

Our endless gratitude goes to Lois’ neighbor and friend Kelly Sauvage and her family who supported her and our family through the years.

Preceded in death by her parents, brother Wayne, sister-in-law Peggy Fager and son Joe. Lois is survived by her daughter Wendy (Gary) Dupoy of Las Vegas, grandson Nathan Wiens and great-grandson Tanner of Hutchinson, “seester” and best friend Laurel Talley of Salina, husband Leland, stepchildren Cheryl Ford, Leland Jr. and Carl, many grandchildren, cousins, nephews and a niece.

A celebration where we welcome your memories and stories will be held for Lois at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice St., Salina, Kan, on April 28 from 2-4 p.m. Any donations in her memory can be made to The Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter, 329 N. 2nd St., Salina, KS, 67401.