Elberta Rose Anschutz (1939-2023)

In loving memory of my wife and our mother, Elberta Rose Anschutz, 83, who passed away April 10, 2023. She was the devoted wife of Roland Wayne Anschutz and loving mother of Martin Anschutz (Sandy) of Salina, Kan., Richard Anschutz of Bushton, Kan., Corwin Anschutz (Kitrina) of Little Elm, Texas, and Laura Schwartz (Cody) of Clay Center, Kan.

Elberta was born on Aug. 28, 1939, and was predeceased by her parents, Carrel and Ruth (Miller) Carpenter and her sisters Zelda Ann Zabel and Carol June Carpenter.

She left behind sisters Margaret Dutcher, Dorie Hammond and Bobbie Blaskey and brother Larry Carpenter. Grandchildren left behind were Austin Anschutz, Brandon Loader, Brett Loader, Keaton Anschutz, Charlotte Anschutz, Cooper Schwartz and Layton Schwartz. One great-grandchild left behind was Carter Anschutz and several nieces and nephews.

My wife and their mother, Elberta, was a loving, kind and giving person who always put the needs of her family before her own. She was a strong woman known for her faith and instilled the importance of family, hard work and doing what is right. She faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity and was a source of inspiration to us all.

You will always be in our hearts, and we will never forget you. We love you so much. Rest in peace.

The memorial service will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church April 22, 2023, at 9 a.m. with a reception following the service to be held at the BCDI Building in Bushton, Kan.

Memorials may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church or Claflin EMS in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, P.O. Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.

