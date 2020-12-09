Denise A. Waymaster (1940-2020)

Denise A. Waymaster, 80, died Dec. 7, 2020 in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born to Harold and Elda Meitler Chegwidden Jan. 25, 1940 in Lincoln County Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Betty and son Norman.

Survivors include sons, Alan (Roberta), Ellsworth, Kan., Harold (Darla), Wilson, Kan., and Melvin (Sheldy), Nashville, Tenn.; daughters Caroline (Charles) Mackey, Elk City, Kan., and Darlene (Bruce) Arnold, Hays, Kan.; sisters, VerLee (Bob) Utter, Carmel, Ind. and Shirley (Andre) Michaudon, Santa Fe., N.M.; brother, Garry (Mary) Chegwidden, Jefferson City, Mo.; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sylvan Grove, with visitation one hour prior to service. The service will be streamed on the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Facebook page. The church is recommending face masks be worn.

Memorials may be made to the church.

Rodrick and Minear Funeral Home of Sylvan Grove is in charge of arrangements.