Joyce J. Vanek (1934-2020)

Joyce J. Vanek, 86, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Ellsworth Good Samaritan Society in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born Aug. 12, 1934 to Joseph and Elma (Heinze) Adamek in Ellsworth.

Joyce was a 1952 graduate of Wilson High School and attended Brown Mackie Business College for one year earning her certificate as a business secretary. She was united in marriage to Kay K. Vanek on Dec. 11, 1954 in Wilson, Kan. She was a loving and devoted farmwife and homemaker.

Joyce was a member of the Wilson American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Women of the ELCA, and the Sunflower Polka Club where she served as a past president. She enjoyed growing flowers and cooking. Joyce also enjoyed singing and dancing; she and Kay were exceptional dancers and were often the highlight at wedding and polka dances. Joyce had exceptional crocheting and sewing skills. She made many dresses for her daughters and Kay’s suit coats.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Jack Vanek and significant other Tina Johnson of Holyrood, Kan.; daughters, Kayanne Meitler of Wilson, Nancy Kratky and husband Gary of rural Wilson, Susan Benisch and husband Tim of Quinter, Kan., and Betty Bierwirth and John of Eaton, Colo.; sister, Judy Vian of Hays, Kan.; 14 grandchildren, Mitch Hladek, Kelsey (Chris) McKenna, Eric (Shannon) Kratky, Ben (Jenna) Kratky, Jamie (Matthew Jones) Kratky, Ross (Amy) Benisch, Kirby (Kelsey) Benisch, Abby (Bill Stewart) Benisch, Nadiah Bierwirth, Yasmeen Bierwirth, Ryan Bierwirth, Noah Bierwirth, Abraham Vanek, and Gabriel Vanek; 10 great-grandchildren, Joseph Kratky, Jacob Kratky, Tai McKenna, Patrick McKenna, Cael Betts, Kimber Stewart, Trey Benisch, Alivia Benisch, Addisyn Benisch, and Axton Bierwirth.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Elma; husband, Kay; and sister, Joann Miller.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at the funeral home in Wilson; and at the church from 9 a.m. until service time Monday.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wilson, Kan.

Memorials are suggested to Wilson Immanuel Lutheran Church or Wilson American Legion Auxiliary.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com