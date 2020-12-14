Neal K. Nowlin (1945-2020)

Neal K. Nowlin, 75, passed away December 9, 2020 in Marquette, KS. He was born September 30, 1945 in Pitcher, OK to Neal and Georgia (Norwood) Nowlin.

Neal was raised in Kanopolis, Kan. where he graduated from Kanopolis High School. After moving to Texas following his graduation, he did heating and air conditioning work. He married Caroline Shaw in Tarrant County, Texas on Dec. 17, 1993. They returned to Kanopolis where he worked at Independent Salt Co.

Neal is survived by his wife, Caroline Nowlin of Kanopolis; daughters, Kimberly Doty and Courtney Nowlin; brother, Jack Nowlin; sisters, Katie Frederking and Carolyn Brubaker; and two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Rita Carswell, Gary Nowlin, and Gloria Hayworth.

A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Kanopolis United Methodist Church, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences can be made at parsonsfh.com.