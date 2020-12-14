Will Enoch Dickinson Jr. (1955-2020)

Will Enoch Dickinson, Jr., 65, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 in Hays, Kan. He was born Aug. 1, 1955 to Will E. and Betty A. (Parry) Dickinson in Wichita, Kan.

Will was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He graduated from Geneseo High School, Geneseo, Kan. and worked for Missouri Pacific Railroad and Ellsworth Correctional Facility, where he retired on Dec. 11, 2010.

Will married Connie Anschutz Nov. 7, 1981 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Ellsworth. To this union was born one daughter, Tiffany Kay. Will was a strong Christian and held many jobs and offices throughout his life at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

On March 7, 2018, God blessed him with a liver transplant.

Will is survived by his wife, Connie; daughter, Tiffany Kay and husband Daniel Harders; and five siblings.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation is from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Dickinson Medical Fund to help defray medical expenses, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.