Vada J. Malir Estate Case No. 2020-PR-000039

(First published in the Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter December 17, 2020)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF NO. 2020-PR-000039

VADA J. MALIR, DECEASED

NOTICE OF HEARING AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on December 11, 2020, a Petition was filed in this Court by Harry Swart, Executor named in the Last Will and Testament of Vada J. Malir, deceased, dated September 1, 2017, praying that the Will filed with the Petition be Admitted to Probate and Record, and that Harry Swart, be appointed Executor without bond, and that he be granted Letters Testamentary.

You are required to file your written defenses thereto on or before the 12th day of January, 2021, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. of such day, in this Court, in the City of Ellsworth, in Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail, Judgment and Decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.

All creditors of the Decedent are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within four months from the date of first publication of this Notice, as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

HARRY SWART,

PETITIONER

JERRY E. DRISCOLL

Supreme Court #09530

Attorney-at-Law

Driscoll Building

726 Main, P. O. Box 226

Russell, KS 67665

Phone: (785) 483-5325

Attorney for Petitioner

