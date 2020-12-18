Application for SWD into Reed #1 SWD well

(First published in the Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter December 17, 2020)

BEFORE THE STATE CORPORATION

COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF KANSAS

NOTICE OF FILING APPLICATION

RE: Patterson Energy LLC. --- Application for a permit to authorize the disposal of salt water into the Reed #1 SWD, located in Ellsworth County, Kansas.

DOCKET NO. Pending

CONSERVATION DIVISION

LICENSE NO. 34888

TO: All Oil & Gas Producers, Unleased Mineral Interest Owners, Landowners, and all persons whomever concerned.

You, and each of you, are hereby notified that Patterson Energy LLC. has filed an application to commence the disposal of saltwater into the Arbuckle Formation, disposal depth of 3227’ in the Reed #1 SWD, located in the N/2-NE-SW-NW of Section 23-17s-9w, Ellsworth County, Kansas, with a maximum operating pressure of (0) psi and a maximum injection rate of (10,000) bbls per day.

Any persons who object to or protest this application shall be required to file their objections or protest with the Conservation Division of the State Corporation Commission of the State of Kansas within thirty (30) days from the date of this publication. These protests shall be filed pursuant to Commission regulations and must state specific reasons why the grant of the application may cause waste, violate correlative rights or pollute the natural resources of the State of Kansas

All persons interested or concerned shall take notice of the foregoing and shall govern themselves accordingly.

Patterson Energy LLC

PO Box 400

Hays, KS. 67601

785-259-3717

