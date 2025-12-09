Dennis Lee Schwarz (1959-2025)



Dennis Lee Schwarz, Denny, was born on March 12, 1959, in Salina, Kan., the son of Dean Laverne and Barbara Anne (Kohman) Schwarz. He went to be with the Lord on Nov. 30, 2025, in Wichita, Kan., surrounded by his family. Denny was the epitome of a farmer, a strong man of unbelievable faith, very generous with a great work ethic, who was devoted to his family, and loved them unconditionally.

He grew up on a dairy farm in rural Dickinson County. He graduated from Chapman High School in 1978 and went on to study refrigeration at Salina Vo-Tech. He then returned home, where he and his brothers built a large farm, which included the last surviving dairy in Dickinson County.

On July 17, 2010, he was united in marriage to Bobbie Jo Long in Ellsworth, Kan. He devoted his life to his wife, children and his family farm.

Denny was a very active member of New Community Christian Church in Salina, and was involved in many different events. In 1987 he joined the Saline County Fire District #1. He was on the Fairview Cemetery Board, a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and on the Dickinson County Water Board for many years. He was an avid snowmobiler and was known for his famous pulled pork.

Denny is survived by his wife Bobbie Jo Schwarz (Long); his children Casen Gene and Emma JoLee Schwarz of the home, Addie (Jon) Scripter and granddaughter Maylee; siblings Mike (Pat) Schwarz, Terry (Vona) Schwarz, Alan (Amy) Schwarz and Cindy (Mike) Whiteley; mother-in-law Jane Long; sisters-in-law Lisa (Gale) Anschutz, Teasha (Rick) Loesch and Chantel (Kenny) Berndt; stepfather Dale Wingerd (Laveta); stepsiblings Luke (Kim) Wingerd, Matthew (Elisa) Wingerd, Ruth Wingerd Holcomb and Glenn (Carey) Wingerd; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law and grandparents.

Although Denny’s physical presence may no longer grace our lives, his spirit will continue to inspire and uplift us. May his memory be a blessing and may we carry forth his legacy of generosity, family and love. Thank you to everyone who was a part of this amazing man’s life.

A celebration of his life will be held on Dec. 5th, 2025, at 11 a.m. at New Community Christian Church, 530 E. Cloud St., Salina, with lunch immediately following. The burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, 647 1000 Ave., Abilene. Family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. at New Community Christian Church, Salina. The family suggests memorials to be given to the Dennis Schwarz Memorial fund for the family to designate at a later time.

Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, KS 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeclercarlson.com.