James Lee Zamrzla (1939-2025)

James Lee Zamrzla was born on a cold winter’s day Jan. 21, 1939, the first son of James Edward and Mary Ann (Charvat) Zamrzla in a small house in Wilson, Kan. He married Karen Koerner on Jan. 24, 1962. They had one daughter, Christine.

He died on Dec. 2, 2025, at the Main Street Manor in Russell, Kan. He spent his final days with his daughter, Christine and her husband Todd. There he found time to share a few stories with them and his brothers and sister and laugh and reminisce a bit. His life will leave an imprint on all those who knew and loved him. His passing will leave a huge hole in all their hearts.

James grew up on the Charvat family farmstead in Wilson, where his family lived their lives working the land and tending to the farm. He attended a one-room county school in rural Wilson and graduated from Wilson High School in 1957. James went on to further his education at Fort Hays State University.

Throughout his life, Jim worked hard and with great determination. He began as a surveyor on the crew that laid Interstate 70 through Russell County. He often balanced multiple jobs to provide for his family, including work in the oil fields, pumping gas and building several homes in Russell. His natural ability to connect with people contributed to many years of success as the City Inspector in Russell. He also served as a volunteer with the Russell Fire Department.

The crown jewel of Jim’s professional life was the purchase and expansion of Quality Music and Vending in 1974.

In later years, he worked as a bus driver for the Russell School District — a job he truly loved. Many of his riders were the children of the friends his daughter had grown up with. Jim’s final job was working on Chet Loving’s ranch south of Russell, where he returned to his farming and livestock roots.

In retirement, he enjoyed puttering around his yard and became known for growing some of the most beautiful flowers on his block. He treasured trips to Colorado to visit his daughter and son-in-law. He loved Sunday football and long rides with his daughter when she would come to visit.

Survivors include his daughter Christine “Kris” (Todd) Schoech, Salida, Colo.; brothers Eugene “Goog” (Joan) Zamrzla, Wilson, and John (Sharon) Zamrzla, Wilson; sister Mary Ann (Frank) Princ, Wilson; nine nieces and nephews; stepdaughter Kim (Mark) Ajax; granddaughter Jucynda (Jobe) Hathaway; grandson Derek Ajax; and two great-grandchildren, all of Port Hadlock, Wash.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Mary Zamrzla, his wife Vivian and stepson Kirk Lakenes.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 12, from 6-8 p.m., with a vigil and rosary at 7 p.m. at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home in Wilson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell, with burial following at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Wilson.

Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s in Russell. Memorials and flowers may be sent to Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, PO 533, Wilson, KS 67490.

