Diana E. Griffith (1952-2021)

Diana E. Griffith, 69, passed away Oct. 16, 2021, in Wichita. She was born May 3, 1952 in Smith Center, Kan. to Gladys (Macek) and Osbourne Whitley.

Diana married Harold Griffith in Ellsworth on April 22, 1972. She previously worked as a screen printer for Eschbaugh Advertising in Wilson, Kan., and as a homemaker.

Diana is survived by her husband, Harold Griffith; sons, Terry Griffith (Careasa) and John Griffith; grandsons, Colin, and Zachary Griffith; sister, Susan Dillner (Brian) and brother, Alan Whitley (Rosemary).

She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Lee Griffith Dec. 10, 1984.

Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Parsons Funeral Home in Ellsworth.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth County Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

