(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, October 21, 2021)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC VIEWING FOR THE GENERAL ELECTION 2021

In compliance with the provisions of K.S.A. 25-4411(B) & 25-4610(B), notice is hereby given that the PUBLIC VIEWING OF MODEL 450 CENTRAL TABULATOR & EXPRESS VOTE will be Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Commissioner Room of the County Courthouse.

In witness whereof I have hereunto set hand and seal this 14th day of October 2021.

Shelly D. Vopat

Ellsworth County Election Officer

1t 10/21