Dangerous Structure, 304 S Colorado, Kanopolis, Kansas

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, October 21, 2021)

RESOLUTION NO. #2021-R-08

A RESOLUTION FIXING A TIME AND PLACE AND PROVIDING FOR NOTICE OF A HEARING BEFORE THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF KANOPOLIS, KANSAS AT WHICH THE OWNER, HIS OR HER AGENT, LIENHOLDERS OF RECORD, OCCUPANTS AND OTHER PARTIES IN INTEREST OF STRUCTURES LOCATED WITHIN SAID CITY AND DESCRIBED HEREIN MAY APPEAR AND SHOW CAUSE WHY SUCH STRUCTURE SHOULD NOT BE CONDEMNED AND ORDERED REPAIRED OR DEMOLISHED AS AN UNSAFE OR DANGEROUS STRUCTURES.

WHEREAS, the enforcing officer of the City of Kanopolis, Kansas, did on the 6th day of October, 2021, file with the governing body of said city, a statement in writing that the structures, hereinafter described, is unsafe and dangerous.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF KANOPOLIS, KANSAS:

That a hearing will be held on the 14th day of December, 2021, before the governing body of the city at 5:25 o’clock p.m., at 100 S. Kansas Ave. at which the owner, his or her agent, any lienholders of record, any occupant and any other parties in interest, as that term is defined by law, of the structure located at:

Lots Sixteen (16), Seventeen (17), Eighteen

(18), Nineteen (19) and Twenty (20) all in

Block Ninety-Six (96), City of Kanopolis,

Ellsworth County, Kansas;

Also known as 304 S Colorado, Kanopolis, Kansas.

may appear and show cause why such structure should not be condemned as an unsafe or dangerous structure and ordered repaired or demolished.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the City Clerk shall cause this resolution to be published and shall give notice of the aforesaid hearing in the manner provided by law.

Adopted this 12th day of October, 2021.



Anthony Hopkins, Mayor

(SEAL)

ATTEST:

Debra Kralik, City Clerk

2t 10/21, 10/28