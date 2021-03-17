Diane E. (Dowling) Arning (1944-2021)

Diane E. (Dowling) Arning, 76, of Bleiblerville, Texas, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at home with family by her side.

She was born Oct. 17, 1944, in Salina, Kan. to Edgar and Marcia (Norris) Dowling. Diane grew up in Pittsburgh before moving to Houston, graduating from Spring Branch High School in 1962. She continued her education at the University of Houston. Diane married her high school sweetheart, Ben Arning, on Aug. 13, 1966, at Christ Church Cathedral. She was employed with Spring Branch ISD from 1966 until 1982 as a government and economics teacher. Diane then returned to the University of Houston to study law. She received her Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1985 and practiced family law until 2005. Diane and Ben moved to Bleiblerville after retirement.

Diane was a woman of faith, serving as Sunday School Education director at the St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church. She was also enthusiastic about government/politics and was a voting delegate at the National Republican Conventions. In her spare time, Diane (affectionately known as “Honey”), enjoyed volunteering at the nursing home calling bingo. She loved musicals, classic movies, music and cutting loose on a dance floor. She was an avid reader often saving books or articles to share with others. “Honey” loved watching game shows and solving the newspaper’s daily puzzle pack, which the grandkids loved doing with her.

She is survived by her husband, Ben Arning, Jr. of Bleiblerville; daughters, Kim Bond, and husband, Randy, and Kris Harden and husband, Curtis, all of Bleiblerville; brother, Bill Dowling and wife, Lynn (Malir), of Hays, Kan. and formerly of Wilson; grandchildren, Tyler Bond, Kyle Jones, Chase Harden, Rachel Bond and Peyton Bond; sister-in-law, June Dowling of San Marcos; brother-in-law, Craig Arning and wife, Debbie, of Cypress; nine nieces and nephews and their precious families, as well as other extended family and dear friends.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Edgar Dowling Jr.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for April 17 in Belleville, Texas.

Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to either:

Amedisys Hospice

226 South Live Oak

Bellville, Texas 77418

or to the charity of one’s choice.