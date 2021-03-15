Arvetta Marie Karst (1923-2021)

Arvetta Marie Karst, 97, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2022, in Lyons, Kan. She was born Oct. 31, 1923, the oldest of four children, to Oscar and Marie Ninemire in Zurich, Kan. She grew up in Plainville, Kan. and graduated from Plainville High School.

Arvetta started her working career at the city office in Plainville then went to work for the Plainville State Bank until she moved to Ellsworth, Kan. She married Herman “Sam” Karst in 1944 and had two children, Susan and Sam. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Ellsworth.

Arvetta is survived by her son, Sam (Darla) of Bennington, Kan.; son-in-law, Jon (Susan) Mehler of Topeka, Kan.; four grandchildren, Lance (Nancy) Karst of Ellsworth, Craig (Emily) Mehler of Salina, Kan., Craig Karst of Ellsworth, and Christi (Tim) Boyden of Topeka; sister, Doris Comer of Sapulpa, Okla.; and eight great-grandchildren, Alexis, Sam, Luke, Joshua, Zachery, Kierra, Gabe, and Harmony.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Olive Nash; brother, Orion Ninemire; daughter, Susan Mehler; husband, Herman “Sam”; and granddaughter, Jennifer Karst.

Graveside funeral service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 18, at Plainville Cemetery, Plainville, Kan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Kindred Hospice or the Good Samaritan Society, Lyons, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Ks. 67439.

