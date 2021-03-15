Brenda Joyce Grim (1947-2021)

Brenda Joyce Grim, 74, passed away March 12, 2021 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan. She was born Jan. 8, 1947 to Donovan E. and Mary K. (Winhold) Fishburn.

Brenda was raised in Ellsworth, Kan. She lived in McPherson, Kan. for 40 years and made her home in Hesston, Kan. in 2011, to be closer to her grandkids.

She graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1965 and was a 1968 graduate of Central KS Area Vocational Technical School of Practical Nursing, where she earned her LPN degree.

Brenda married Lowell Grim in 1969.

Brenda was a licensed practical nurse for 42 years. She worked at Asbury Hospital at Salina, Kan. and spent 38 years working at McPherson Memorial Hospital. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary in Ellsworth and a longtime leader of the Girl Scouts of America. Brenda was baptized in the Methodist Faith.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Fuqua of Hesston; grandchildren, Kyndra (Thomas) Hecker, Aaron Fuqua, Allyssa Fuqua and Riley Fuqua; great-grandchildren, William Hecker, Alaina Hecker, and one-on-the-way; sister-in-law, Jane Fishburn of Tracy, Calif.; and two nephews, Mike Fishburn and Jay Fishburn.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Jonas Edward Fishburn II.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. today (Thursday, March 18), at Miller-Ott Funeral Home in Hesston. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

A private family funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Hesston United Methodist Church. The services will be live streamed from the Hesston United Methodist Church facebook page. Burial will follow at Hesston Cemetery.

Memorials may be made out to Hesston College Nursing Scholarship in care of Hillary Dick in the Developmental Office, PO Box 3000, Hesston, Ks. 67062. In the check memo, please write Memorial Brenda Grim.