Tasha Lynn Meitler (1990-2021)

At approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, our beloved Tasha Lynn Meitler was taken from us by a wrong way driver on K-81 Hwy. She passed away at the age of 30, just 32 days shy of her 31st birthday. No words can express the sorrow and pain the family is feeling and suffering.

Tasha was born March 14, 1990 in Salina, Kan. to Brian and Shonda (Masden) Meitler. She graduated from Sylvan Unified School in 2008 (Sylvan Grove) and received her nursing degrees (LPN in 2010 and RN in 2011) from Cloud County Community College. She was an RN at Mowery Clinic, Salina, Kan. She was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Tasha was a loving mother who leaves behind three beautiful children, Kyle, age 10, Lexi, age 8 and Mason, age 22 months.

Tasha’s life was centered around her children. She attended dance recitals, sports, scout meetings, was a volunteer and participated in numerous children’s activities.

She was known for her compassion, hard work ethics, infectiously beautiful smile and always helping others. She left the world a better place with all the lives she graced.

Tasha is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Keith Meitler (and died on his birthday).

She is survived by her three children, Kyle, Lexi and Mason; her parents Brian and Shonda Meitler (Sylvan Grove); sister and brother-in-law Ashley and Christoper Fruits; nephew and niece, Marcus and Kaitlynn Fruits (Delphos); grandparents, Ernie and Retha Masden and Barbara Meitler; her fiance, Ethan Higle and his children, Addy and Eian; special friends Kenny McCary and Amber Harding; Mason’s dad, Jason Cleveland; and a multitude of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co workers.

A celebration of life for Tasha will be from 2 to 5 p.m. May 1, with Celebration of Life Service to start at 3 p.m. at the Sylvan Grove City Park in Sylvan Grove, Kan. Should there be inclement weather, the celebration will be moved to the Sylvan/Lucas Unified High School in Sylvan Grove, Kan.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the account set up for the children at Citizens State Bank or Bennington State Bank under Christopher or Ashley Fruits, Memo: Meitler Family Fund.