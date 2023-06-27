Diann Lynn Schultz (1957-2023)

Diann Lynn Schultz, 65, of Wilson, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born Sept. 5, 1957, in Ellsworth, to Lester Dale and Patricia (Homolka) Kubick. She married Wayne Schultz in Ellsworth on April 18, 1981. Diann worked at KanEquip for 37 years, where she retired April 1.

Diann is survived by her husband Wayne Schultz of Wilson, Kan.; mother Pat Kubick of Kanopolis, Kan.; sisters Vicki Williams (Jeff) of Geneseo, Kan., and Bev Westerman (Scott) of Ellsworth; sisters-in-law Patti Kubick of Ellsworth, Lois Warren of Anacoco, La., and Dianne Schultz of Ellsworth; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by father Dale, brother Robert and sister-in-law Darlene Schultz.

Visitation is from 1-8 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family present 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, Ellsworth, with burial following at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ellsworth County Cancer Fund, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.