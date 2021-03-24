Doloris M. Podlena (1933-2021)

Doloris M. Podlena, 90, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born April 9, 1930 in Ellsworth to Herman and Frieda (Frohreich) Voeltz.

Doloris was a longtime resident of Ellsworth County where she graduated from Kanopolis High School then worked as a nurse’s aide at Ellsworth Memorial Hospital and was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, and the Kanopolis American Legion Auxiliary and Civic Club.

She married James J. Podlena Dec. 27, 1947. James preceded her in death in 2003.

Doloris is survived by her sons, Darrell Podlena of Kanopolis, Roger Podlena (Gwenna) of Kanopolis, and Robert Podlena of Lake Tapawingo, Mo.; nine grandchildren, 13 greatgrandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; brother, Ernald Voeltz; and son, Michael Podlena.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Funeral service is at 2 p.m. Monday, March 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with burial following in the Kanopolis Cemetery.

Memorials contributions can be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

