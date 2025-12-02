Donald Allen Smischny (1928-2025)

Donald Allen Smischny, 97, of Salina, Kan., passed peacefully on Nov. 29, 2025, after a brief illness. Don was born in Ellsworth, Kan., on Aug. 17, 1928, to Rudy and Ruby (Allen) Smischny. He graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1946, and attended Kansas State University in Manhattan for one year before returning to Ellsworth. He worked with his father on the family farm and also held several jobs, including working at the Black Wolf General Store and serving as a county 4-H agent. In 1948, he started his long career in education, teaching grades 1-8 at several one-room “country schools,” including Pleasant Hill and Ash Creek.

In December 1950, Don enlisted in the Navy, and served four years on the heavy cruiser USS Toledo during the Korean War. Starting as a Seaman Recruit, he advanced to the position of 2nd Class Legal Yeoman, responsible for the recording and typing of court martials and other legal matters on ship.

After his honorable discharge from the Navy in 1955, Don returned to Ellsworth for a few weeks before beginning his studies under the G.I. Bill at Fort Hays State University. It was during this time he met his future wife, Barbara (Passiglia) at choir practice at the Ellsworth Presbyterian Church. She was teaching at the junior high school in Ellsworth, and he often said, “I was immediately attracted to this cute Italian girl from Kansas City. I believe it was love at first sight!”

They were married in Kansas City, Mo., on May 29, 1955, and moved to Hays, Kan., for Don to finish his college studies. He graduated from FHSU in May 1956 with a BS in elementary education, and that summer began work on his masters degree. Don and Barbara moved to Hutchinson, Kan., in the fall of 1956, where he taught sixth grade for three years. He continued attending college during the summers, and in May 1957, he received his masters degree in elementary school administration.

In 1960, an administrator position opened at Ellsworth Elementary School and Don was hired, coming full circle back to an education career in his hometown. He served as Ellsworth Elementary School principal for 30 years, retiring in 1990.

Don was very active in the Ellsworth community, serving as president of the Fine Arts Guild for a number of years. He served in various leadership positions at Ellsworth Presbyterian Church, and after moving to Salina in 1997, also at Sunrise Presbyterian Church. He was an active resident of the Salina Presbyterian Manor since 2008.

Don had many interests, and enjoyed traveling, square dancing, gardening, playing in several bridge groups and working the daily crossword puzzle. He was an artist at heart, and enjoyed creating beautiful things, including intricate stained glass pieces.

Don was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Barbara Smischny, in September 2023. He is survived by his children, Randy Smischny, Manhattan, Kan.; Cheryl Klink (Doug), Odessa, Fla.; Melinda Hutton (Tracy), North Newton, Kan.; and Janis Smischny, Salina; as well as four grandchildren, Matthew Hutton, Lawrence, Kan.; Ryan Hutton, Newton, Kan.; Jennifer Klink, Arvada, Colo.; and Douglas Klink, Santa Cruz, Calif.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 5, at 10:30 a.m. at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, Salina. The service will be followed by a luncheon and fellowship time. A private inurnment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park, Salina, at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Donald A. Smischny Educator Fund through the Greater Salina Community Foundation.

To send online condolences to the family, visit the funeral home website at www.carlsonfh.net, or on the Facebook page.